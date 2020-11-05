Aeroflot Airlines resumes flights to Tokyo

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot on Thursday resumes flights from Moscow to Tokyo, interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic this spring. According to Aeroflot schedule, the first flight will take off on Thursday at 22:30 Moscow time.

The company reported earlier that the flight program will resume with one flight a week, later the number of flights will be increased to two per week - on Thursdays and Saturdays (return flights on Saturdays and Sundays).