Aeroflot Airlines resumes flights to Tokyo

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot on Thursday resumes flights from Moscow to Tokyo, interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic this spring. According to Aeroflot schedule, the first flight will take off on Thursday at 22:30 Moscow time.
The company reported earlier that the flight program will resume with one flight a week, later the number of flights will be increased to two per week - on Thursdays and Saturdays (return flights on Saturdays and Sundays).
Air traffic with Japan was resumed on November 1. The Far Eastern Aurora airlines has already resumed flights to Tokyo. After returning from abroad to Moscow, Russians must take coronavirus test within three days and post the results on the public services portal.
Russia stopped regular passenger flights with other countries in the spring due to the pandemic. Flights to a number of countries have been partially resumed since summer: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Great Britain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, the Maldives, and Cuba.