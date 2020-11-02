Russian ministry to support organization of free customs zone in Karelia

PETROZAVODSK, November 2. /TASS/. The Ministry for the Development of the Far East and Arctic will support Karelia’s initiative to organize a free customs zone in the region’s Arctic districts. It will be a major benefit for potential Arctic investors, working with foreign equipment, Deputy Minister Alexander Krutikov said.

"As for the free customs zone, if the region takes this decision, we shall assist," he said. "This option will be favorable for the companies, which require imported equipment."

Both regional officials and businesses have pointed to importance of customs preferences. Karelia’s Deputy Head of Government Dmitry Rodionov stressed that for the region, which has the longest border with the European Union and vast relations with neighboring Finland, this incentive would be very important for boosting businesses.

"A free customs zone could make the process to equip and open our data center easier and quicker, as most of the equipment is imported. Thus, it will not be used elsewhere, only in this territory," KU Data Center’s representative Alexei Korolev said. The data center is being built in the Segezhsky District, including at Rusal’s aluminum plant in Nadvoitsy. The data center, which will employ 120 people, will be operational before the year-end. The current investments are 520 million rubles ($6.8 million), and further investments in infrastructure will make another 4 billion rubles ($52 million).

"We want our company to become a resident of the Arctic zone in terms of structure and potential," he continued. "We have been a resident of [Nadvoitsy’s] advanced development territory, but the combination of instruments, offered for the Arctic residents, is very attractive. The status is interesting and promising."

Incentives for industrial upgrade

The topic of possible incentives for existing companies in the Arctic zone, which carry on with major modernization investment projects, was touched upon by Alexei Sherlygin of Segezha Group. The company is about to file documents for Arctic incentives for its investment project to build a hospitality complex in Karelia. The project is implemented in cooperation with the Cosmos Hotel Group. The holding company has also received an offer from the Fund for Development of the Far East and Arctic to receive incentives for its big project Segezha Zapad to build a new pulp and paper plant, where investments are more than 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion).

"Regarding the Segezha Zapad project, we shall be able to file the application in the very beginning of next year. <…> We have planned a very big project at the Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill, which prioritizes the ecology with an eye to improving the environment in Segezha," the company’s representative said. "We view it as a major project too - worth more than 3 billion rubles ($38 million) - and would like to discuss ways to have such big projects included in the Arctic zone."

Effective incentives

Businesses have been filing documents to obtain the status of the Arctic resident. According to Krutikov, over six weeks since the law on business incentives in the Arctic came into force, the ministry has been processing 130 applications. The incentives have been of demand as the number of applications "outnumbers" the applications for residency in advanced development territories.

Karelia has adopted a set of regional incentives for the Arctic residents. This status has been granted already to one independent entrepreneur. Three more pending applications will be processed shortly, the region’s official said. Karelia continues work on 20 potential Arctic investment projects.

Among the regional support measures in the Arctic zone are the abolishment of the regional component of the income tax and the property tax for five years. Before the year end, all municipalities, that are included in the special economic zone, will introduce special land tax benefits.

"A very important and notable incentive, in our opinion, is the decreased percentage under the simplified tax system," Rodionov said. "Residents, the businesses, who pay taxes on revenues, enjoy the special rate of 1% instead of 6% for the first five years, and 3% instead of 6% for another five years. The businesses, which pay taxes on revenues minus expenses, instead of paying 12.5% will have to pay only 5%, and just 7% for another five years."

Arctic incentives

On July 13, President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws on business incentives in the Arctic. The Russian Arctic becomes the biggest economic zone in Russia and in the world with an area of almost 5 million square kilometers. The Arctic residents will enjoy a free customs zone procedure, certain tax benefits and eased administrative procedures.