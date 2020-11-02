Belarus to receive 1.65 mln tonnes of oil from Russia in November, says Belneftekhim

MINSK, November 2. /TASS/. Minsk expects to receive 1.65 mln tonnes of oil from Russia for refining at its refineries in November, press secretary of the state concern Belneftekhim Alexander Tishchenko told reporters on Monday.

"Oil supplies to Belarusian refineries from the Russian Federation are planned at 1.65 mln tonnes in November (1.57 mln tonnes - via the pipeline and 80,000 by rail). Suppliers are ‘regular’," he said.

Supplies of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were halted on January 1, 2020 as the sides failed to come an agreement on the premium, which Belarus paid earlier to oil companies for receiving oil duty-free. Of all Russian companies supplying hydrocarbons to the country, only Safmar Group did not suspend exports. Belarus started purchasing oil from alternative suppliers in Saudi Arabia, Norway, Azerbaijan, the US. Moscow and Minsk reached an agreement on resumption of crude deliveries from large Russian companies in late March.