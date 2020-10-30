Tastes of Russian consumers changed due to pandemic — VTB lender

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer tastes and preferences much in Russia, Senior Vice President at the country’s second-biggest lender VTB Dmitry Snesar told a forum on Friday.

"We currently evidence a certain phenomenon of an exodus of urban citizens from large cities. It is too early now to say how that will influence employee compensation. Though we can say already now that our consumer tastes and preferences have changed much, same as the way we make purchases," he said.

VTB press service said earlier that Russian households’ expenses shrank by 34% during the lockdown period in April year-on-year. Purchases in offline stores posted the strongest decline in April - by 35% in annual terms, according to the bank. Online purchases dropped by 30%, though their share in the total amount of transactions gained 11 percentage points to 34%.