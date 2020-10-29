Business support measures require fine-tuning — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Measures for business support, particularly for small and medium enterprises, require further adjustment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Certainly, support measures for enterprises and entrepreneurs require fine-tuning in the current environment. Such measures should be of operational and long-term nature," the head of state said.

"We pay particular attention to support of small and medium enterprises," Putin said. "Insurance contributions for such companies were reduced from 30 to 15% at once, and not merely for the current crisis period but on a going basis," the president noted.

"Deferrals for taxes and insurance contributions for the first quarter of this year were extended to small and medium companies working in exposed sectors; the duration of such a deferral is up to six months," Putin added.