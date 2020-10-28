Putin urges to use every effort to implement common plan on national targets

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers completion of drafting the common plan on reaching national development targets a key milestone.

"That is a key, important milestone in our work," he said at a meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday. "I expect us all to use every effort to implement it," Putin added.

After reporting that drafting of the common plan for reaching national development targets through 2024 and the planned period through 2030 has been completed, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that all required consultations with businesses, experts, parliamentarians were held as the document was drafted, adding that now it will be submitted to President. "We are ready to present it at the meeting of the President’s Council on strategic development and national projects as was requested," PM said.