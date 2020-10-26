Hainan plans to host maritime cooperation forum in November

HAIKOU, October 26. /TASS/. China's Hainan plans to host the first forum on maritime cooperation and ocean regulation on November 5-6, reported Xinhua.

The forum is organized by the National Institute for the Exploration of the South China Sea, the Chinese Research Center for the Study of the South China Sea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as the China-American Research Center.

According to the head of the National Institute for the Study of the South China Sea, Wu Shitsun, the event's agenda will focus on issues such as global regulation of maritime cooperation and regional practice in this area, the current situation and acute problems in the South China Sea, cooperation on security and risk management, the current state of maritime cooperation and its prospects, new theories and initiatives in the control of activities in the seas and oceans, as well as strengthening the capacity to manage the situation in the coastal zone.

"The challenges the international community is facing at sea are serious and unprecedented in human history. Rising sea levels due to global warming, depleting fisheries resources, plastic pollution of the seas, ocean acidification, oil spills, eutrophication and other problems are emerging one after another, causing challenges that humanity has never known before," Xinhua quoted Wu Shitsun as saying.

According to the agency, about 300 scientists and researchers from various educational institutions, research institutes, research and expert centers in China and other countries, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations, as well as relevant government departments will attend the forum.