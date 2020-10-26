Hainan's Sanya takes part in Makao trade and investment fair

SANYA, October 26. /TASS/. A delegation from Hainan's Sanya took part in the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, reported ​​​​​​www.hinews.cn.

The main theme of this year's fair was "Promotion of cooperation, joint creation of conditions for doing business."

According to the news outlet, a stand was set up in Sanya's exhibition area to demonstrate the success of Hainan's free trade port construction. On the sidelines of the fair, a thematic forum was also held, its organizers spoke about the advantages of Hainan's free port, the island's preferential policy, benefits for investors and the conditions for doing business in the Chinese province.

Apart from the exhibition, the 25th International Trade and Investment Fair also hosted forums and conferences, meetings of representatives of the business community. The list of key issues that were discussed during the event from October 22 to 24 included financial services, development and improvement of the business climate, implementation of investment projects, etc.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.