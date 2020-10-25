Hainan holds event for attracting highly qualified European scientists

HAIKOU, October 25. /TASS/. On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, the Hainan authorities launched an international campaign to attract highly qualified scientific personnel in the field of innovation from Europe, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the news outlet, the event dubbed "China-Europe Research Express" was held in Hainan's capital, Haikou. One of its main tasks is to interest European specialists in promising projects of Hainan's free trade port, where the authorities plan create a developed regional research base.

The event was put together by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, the Center for Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Hainan's Science and Technology Administration. They invited a science attaché from the diplomatic missions of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Romania, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. In addition, representatives of the largest research institutes, educational institutions and technology parks on Hainan, key departments of the southern, southwestern, eastern and central regions of China, overseeing research activities, also attended the event. According to official estimates, about 200 Chinese and foreign experts gathered in Haikou.

"Hainan seeks to attract as many respectable scientists and research organizations as possible, as well as knowledge-intensive enterprises that would contribute to the formation of the regional free trade port," writes a columnist for the Hainan Daily. According to the author, the EU states are showing a keen interest in boosting and diversifying scientific and technical cooperation with the southernmost region of China.

According to the island administration, Hainan already has certain developments in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands and France, with which in recent years the island has been maintaining close contacts to introduce innovations in tropical agriculture, in order to create new materials, as well as in the field of biopharmacology and marine ecology.

Over the recent years, the Hainan leadership has been pursuing a targeted policy of attracting highly qualified specialists to the island, including from abroad. A preferential income tax with the maximum rate of 15% is established for high-value personnel. Foreign professionals and their family members have an opportunity to obtain temporary residence for up to five years, as well as a residence permit.