Bank of Russia notes decline in loan, deposit rates

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank registers a decline in loan and deposit rates, as well as lending expansion, according to a press release published following its board meeting on Friday.

"Monetary conditions have generally softened since the previous meeting of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors. Loan and deposit rates mainly declined; lending expansion continued," the regulator said.

Longer-term OFZ yields declined amid a certain stabilization of financial and commodity markets, remaining close to the levels observed in the middle of this year. "Apart from the key rate reduction, interest rates and lending dynamics are substantially influenced by the preferential programs implemented by the Government and the Bank of Russia as well as by regulatory relaxations. When making its key rate decisions, the Bank of Russia will assess the impact of cancelling these anti-crisis measures on monetary conditions," the Central Bank added.

The board of directors of the Bank of Russia decided to keep the key rate at 4.25% per annum on Friday. The next rate review meeting is scheduled for December 18, 2020.