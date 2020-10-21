It is important to ensure employment and citizens' income during pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 21. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the importance of ensuring employment and incomes for Russians during the pandemic, at a meeting on Wednesday with the board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE).

"Now, when business ties, the work rhythm of enterprises are being tested to see how strong they are, it is especially important to ensure employment, incomes for our citizens, to protect the well-being of Russian families and their confidence in the future," President Putin said.

President Putin recalled that Russia has already gained experience in supporting the largest enterprises, key sectors of the economy. "There is construction, light industry, automobile industry, transport, communications, where millions of our citizens work," he explained.

According to the President, "these mechanisms for supporting business and labor collectives [the administration] were prepared and launched in the spring in direct dialogue with entrepreneurs and leading business associations, including the RUIE." President Putin thanked the union's board members, noting that these measures were necessary to meet current challenges.

"But at the same time, of course, we must not forget about promising development: about increasing capital investments, which determine the future of enterprises, companies, their positions in the market," he added.