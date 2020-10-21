Hainan signs cooperation agreements with Israeli partners in the field of medicine

HAIKOU, October 21. /TASS/. Hainan has signed cooperation agreements with Israeli partners in the Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone on the east coast of the island, reported by the Nanguo Dushibao.

The parties plan to cooperate in the fields of rehabilitation therapy, innovative medical products and equipment. In particular, Hainan agreed with Israeli partners to create a rehabilitation hospital at the Lecheng zone.

Vice Governor of Hainan Province Mao Chaofeng and Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Health Itamar Grotto attended the signing ceremony, which took place via videoconference.

During the online meeting, Mao Chaofeng noted that "Israel's medical technology and academic research is at the forefront of the world, and its highly qualified specialists and top-notch equipment have offered many innovative solutions in the life sciences." He stressed that the signing of cooperation agreements at Hainan's Lecheng "will make a positive contribution to the development of international medicine and healthcare."

The decision to establish Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone was made in 2013. Its area occupies 20 square kilometers, there are clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine on the premises. By 2025, the Chinese authorities intend to bring Lecheng to the world level in the field of medical technology and equipment. In particular, within the framework of this project, it is planned to create an advanced clinical center and a base for conducting scientific research.