MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Around 7% of employed Russian citizens, which is about 3.7 mln people, have been moved to teleworking, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said on Wednesday.

"Today around 7% of employed citizens are working remotely, which is around 3.7 mln," he said. "We believe that the number of such citizens will be significant even after all restrictions are lifted," the minister added.