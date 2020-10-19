Hainan authorities gave jobs to 92,900 provincial residents over five years

HAIKOU, October 19. /TASS/. Since 2016, the Hainan authorities have contributed to employment of 92,900 poor residents of the region, reported the Hainan Daily.

Over the past five years, as part of a nationwide poverty alleviation campaign, the provincial government has trained 100,000 people free of charge to master new professions. Local authorities have specially created 18,400 jobs for the poor. Thanks to this social policy of the Hainan government conducted in 3,800 households, at least one family member found a job.

On October 17, the Day of Fight Against Poverty, celebrated in China, an event was held in Danzhou to celebrate the province's achievements in improving the material conditions of local residents. In particular, they told a story of a woman named Li, whose family in the past had no regular income. Thanks to the training organized by the Hainan government, she became a cosmetologist, and now her monthly salary reaches 6,000 yuan (about $ 900), the publication writes.

Since 2012, the provincial authorities have lifted about 650,000 rural residents from the state of extreme poverty. By the end of 2019, the provincial government had been able to meet its targets for poverty reduction in rural Hainan ahead of schedule. The per capita disposable income in rural areas by the indicated period on average increased to 12,800 yuan (about $ 1,800), which is 1,200 (about $ 177) higher than in 2018.

By the end of 2019, the number of people living below the poverty line in China was 5.51 million, up from 98.99 million in 2012. According to the World Bank, China has lifted more than 850 million people out of poverty over the past 40 years. According to the government's plan, in 2020, China intends to ensure that the people's well-being is a priority and to win the fight against poverty.