FAO expects stable foods price level

ROME, October 16. /TASS/. Sufficient production of foods and smooth functioning of food chains provide a fairly stable price level in different countries of the globe for primary kinds of foods even in the pandemic environment, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Regional Representative of FAO for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin told TASS on Friday in an interview.

"Despite all the restrictions, we expect the supply on the foods market, at least for its main kinds, will be sufficient and the price level will be relatively stable. The analysis of the developed situation on the global agro-food market shows that trouble-free functioning of foods sales chain is an important condition for support of stable foods prices in countries of our region," the official says.

The decline of the FAO aggregate index of food prices was observed from early 2020 due to the pandemic impact, Rakhmanin says. However, the index started growing again from August 2020 and has recently returned to the February 2020 level. An element of uncertainty and dependence on the whole range of factors prevail on foods markets, just as during the last year, the official noted. "There is a need to overcome numerous challenges, such as the expected decline of economic growth and trade barriers. Furthermore, the African Swine Fever spread and the grasshopper plague in certain regions of the globe remains an uncertainty factor," he added.

The record-breaking global grain production amounting to 2.7 bln tonnes or 55.7 mln tonnes above the like figure of 2019 is amount encouraging factor. An unprecedented rice harvest is also expected. Global wheat production is also expected to grow to a record-setting level also, amounting to about 765 mln tonnes," Rakhmanin added.