Hainan begins to export cocoa beans to EU

HAIKOU, October 16. /TASS/. China's Hainan exported the first batch of cocoa beans to one of the EU countries, www.hinews.cn reported on Friday.

The first 500 kg of Reyin-4 cocoa, worth over € 3,000, which were successfully shipped to Belgium through the Yangshan port in Shanghai. This variety was developed by specialists of the Spice and Beverage Research Institute in Haikou at the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. Scientists used the method of systematic selection and artificial hybridization of various cocoa varieties collected from 28 countries. The research institute has also developed cocoa hybrids such as ZYP-6-8, BGL-22-2 and Xiangke-1.

"We will produce the best original varieties using the province's unique climate and environmental conditions, as well as our free trade port policy," the resource quoted the deputy director of the institute Hao Chaoyun who also expressed hope that Hainan would become a major global cocoa producer and exporter.

As the news outlet points out, Hainan is currently the northernmost cocoa growing region in the world.