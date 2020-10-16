Russian tourism can receive $32 bln of private investments by 2030

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian tourism and the hospitality industry can receive up to 2.5 trillion rubles ($32 bln) of private investments by 2030 owing to implementation of the National Project in the industry, deputy head of the Federal Tourism Service Grigory Prokuronov says on Friday.

"Our estimate under the National Project is 2.5 trillion rubles ($32 bln) on account of private investments within the period by 2030. These are direct private investments and indirect effects," the official says.

The Federal Tourism Agency presented a draft report to the President of Russia under the National Project developed, to the government for consideration, Prokuronov says. It is planned that the mission of the National Project will be to create conditions when traveling in the country will be part of the lifestyle of citizens, he added.

"[There is a need] to develop the culture of regular travels in the country, particularly on account of creating the opportunity for comfortable and affordable rest within the framework of short-term trips for 2-3 days and establish world-level tourist destinations on account of focused and phased development of territories with the highest tourism potential, Prokuronov noted.