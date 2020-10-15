Media: Hainan simplifies loans for business by means of state banking mechanism

HAIKOU, October 15. /TASS/. In 2020 Hainan significantly simplified the procedures for lending to small and medium-sized businesses through a new government-banking mechanism that allows an objective assessment of the competitiveness of businessmen and the projects they are implementing, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the local financial regulator and the regional committee of the United Front, together with the Agrarian and Commercial Bank (ATB) of Haikou organized a process of searching for promising borrowers by means of a special pilot platform. It allows to effectively assess companies and their activities. Then information about reliable businesses goes to the financial sector, where lending opportunities are considered.

"Previously, we were happy with loans in the amount of 200-300,000 yuan ($ 29,600-44,500 at the current exchange rate), and now we can get loans in the amount of more than 1 million yuan (about $ 150,000). Moreover, in order to approve the application for the issuance of this amount, the bank already takes very little time," said Zhang Yueguang, chairman of the board of directors of the Hainan Jinchang Center for Modern Logistics.

According to him, the simplification of lending "instills confidence in the business in the future", allows it to build up the potential and scale of commercial operations. "Thus, we manage to solve the problem of unavailability of loans, which hinders the development of our province," Zhang Yueguang stressed.

Benefits of the new mechanism

"A new pilot small business lending incentive platform was created in April to help companies overcome the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic," Hainan's provincial committee United Front Deputy Head Chen Jianjiao explained at a press conference.

As she clarified, about 97% of market entities on the island are representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. "Most of them are small and insufficiently powerful companies with low capitalization. Some are experiencing a shortage of premises and equipment", said the official. "Banks take into account these risk factors and are not very eager to provide such companies with loans."

According to the deputy head of the committee, some financial institutions have become more willing to issue large sums. For example, two private science-oriented enterprises recently received loans on Hainan worth 28 million yuan (approximately $ 4.1 million). She noted that the local authorities are constantly working on issues related to simplifying the access of small firms to capital, helping to create channels for their cooperation with banks. The official added that about 14 departments are involved in assessing the reliability of enterprises, including the prosecutor's office and the courts.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of ATB Wu Min, the organization he manages is a key participant in the government-banking mechanism for assessing and lending to private business. The new experimental platform allows for more flexible collaboration with businesses in need of funding, he said. Thanks to the effective assessment of companies, it can take just two days to obtain a fairly big loan since the application. In addition, such a reliable format for processing customer information, as it turned out, makes it possible to reduce the interest rate, soften the conditions for registration of collateral, and thereby reduce the costs of businessmen.

Plans for the future

"Bank loan is the fastest way to solve the problem of insufficient financing of small and medium-sized businesses," said Guan Yi, deputy head of the regional financial regulator. "Our province is constantly working to expand access to funds for small businesses. We stimulate banks, help them cooperate more actively with small promising companies. "

He clarified that from the beginning of 2020 to August inclusive, the Hainan authorities provided cooperation for 45,900 small businesses and interested financial institutions. Thanks to this, private businesses were able to obtain loans in the amount of 2.46 billion yuan (about $ 365 million).

"The next step we are going to take is the creation of a smart platform for the provision of financial services," said Guan Yi. The deputy head of the department explained that this innovation will eliminate data discrepancies, improve the quality of information about businessmen, and diversify channels for which businesses could quickly get the money they need to expand their companies, so he said the real sector of the economy will receive significant support, which will bring a beneficial impact on the development of the entire Hainan's free trade port.

According to official statistics, the total volume of lending to small and medium-sized businesses on Hainan is estimated at 386.88 billion yuan (about $ 57.4 billion), which is 10.69% higher than in 2019. According to the Hainan authorities, over the recent years there has been a steady upward trend in this indicator.