Hainan to facilitate development of financial center on the island in 2020

HAIKOU, October 15. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities began to facilitate policy to create an international financial center on the island in the second half of 2020, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the local administration has doubled its efforts to draw domestic and foreign financial institutions to the region, especially after the publication of the General Program for the establishment of Hainan's Free Trade Port in June. Among the companies that have expressed interest in participating in these projects and have established their representative offices here over the past few months are the Hong Kong-Shanghai banking corporation HSBC, the South Korean Hana Financial Group, and also smaller Chinese investment banks, insurance and trust companies.

At the same time, related infrastructure facilities and specialized commercial organizations began to appear on the island, which are also expected to boost the development of an international financial center on the island. Specifically, the creation of Hainan Intellectual Property Exchange.

"Our exchange center maintains close contacts with Chinese and foreign companies, both online and through personal meetings," said Zhao Jun, CEO of the organization. According to him, the organization is working on various joint projects with US and Singapore's leading companies in the intellectual property market. Despite the short period of its existence since the foundation, the exchange has already been able to conclude more than 60 contracts on cooperation in the field of evaluating the latest developments, providing them with legal protection and commercialization by raising funds in the stock markets.

According to the head of Hainan's Financial Supervision Department Chen Yang, at the moment the government faces the task of attracting as many financial institutions as possible to the local market, which will create an even more favorable environment for long-term dynamic development, overcome the drawbacks as the scale of the relevant sector of the economy is still insufficient. He stressed that the authorities intend to stimulate the growth of not only big corporations, but also small and medium-sized businesses. "This is an important goal we are pursuing. It will not be an easy one to achieve, therefore we are considering the possibility of creating a special platform that will provide a wide range of services for small companies," the official concluded.