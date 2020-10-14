EU support for Nord Stream 2 indicates interest in Russian gas, minister says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The support of European partners in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project indicates that Europe is interested in Russian gas supplies, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said in an article written for the Energy Policy magazine.
"In the following years, a number of joint documents were signed regulating the actions of the parties to prevent and respond promptly upon the EU initiative, the Gas Advisory Council continues its work, which carries out assessment of production volumes and demand for Russian gas in the European market, and recommendations are being drawn up on long-term cooperation between Russia and the European Union in the gas sector. As we see today, European countries are interested in the supply of Russian blue fuel. We were convinced of this, in particular, by the unprecedented support of our European partners for our joint project of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the minister said.