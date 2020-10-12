Losses in Russian non-food retail in 2020 may be 6.08 trillion rubles

MOSCOW, October 12. / TASS /. The total losses of non-food retail in Russia due to the pandemic in 2020 may amount to 6.08 trillion rubles, according to the Association of Retail Companies (AKORT), which unites the largest Russian retail chains, statement released on Monday.

"The total losses may amount to 6.08 trillion rubles, the total losses of non-food retail in 2020 (compared to revenue in 2019) from restrictive measures and reduced demand," the association said.

As stated in the materials of the association, the overall drop in sales of light industry goods among companies - members of AKORT in the period from March 28 to June 1, 2020 was 98%. In the sector of trade in electronics and household appliances, as well as in large construction hypermarkets, the companies - members of AKORT fell by up to 80% in sales. The association estimated the monthly losses of large non-food chains due to forced downtime from the end of March 2020 to June 2020 at about 35 bln rubles ($454 mln), and the total losses of companies - members of AKORT - about 105 bln rubles ($1.4 bln). In addition, more than 3 billion rubles ($38.9 mln)was allocated to non-food chains to provide employees with personal protective equipment and regular disinfection of premises.