China suspends Moscow-Shanghai Aeroflot flight for a week due to COVID-19

SHANGHAI, October 9. /TASS/. The Chinese aviation authority has suspended Aeroflot’s SU-208 Moscow-Shanghai flight for a week after identifying cases of coronavirus infections among passengers onboard, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

The aviation regulator made this decision after eight passengers aboard this flight tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Aeroflot will not be able to operate this flight for a week starting with October 19, according to the statement.

The Chinese aviation regulator is in charge of the country’s international air travel and its revised rules state that if five passengers of a single flight test positive for coronavirus, the air travel is suspended for a week. If there are ten such passengers, there will be four weeks without this flight.