Construction in Russia will not stop in case of second Covid-19 wave

MOSCOW, October 8. / TASS /. The Russian Ministry of Construction has developed security measures at construction sites that will help continue construction in the event of a second wave of coronavirus, Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Nikita Stasishin said on Thursday.

"We have developed a number of security measures at construction sites that will be applied in the event of a second wave. Therefore, I can say that if this happens, construction will not stop," the press service of the Ministry of Construction quoted Stasishin at a meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Committee on Urban Development, housing policy and land use.

Stasishin added that the restrictions imposed on construction sites in the spring had an impact on the indicators for housing commissioning.

As added by the press service, Stasishin was elected a member of the Bureau of the Committee on Housing and Land Management of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Construction, Vladimir Yakushev, reported that 53 regions in one way or another suspended work on construction sites due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in Moscow and the Moscow region, construction stopped completely.