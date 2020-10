MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The euro declined 0.9% during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday to 90.99 rubles, according to trading data.

The euro slightly recovered later to 91.04 rubles, down 0.87%. The dollar dropped by 0.84% to 77.37 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in December 2020 gained 2% and climbed to $42.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE. WTI oil futures added 2% to $41.02 per barrel.