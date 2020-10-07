Clashes in Karabakh do not affect oil exports from Azerbaijan, says Economy Ministry

BAKU, October 7. /TASS/. Clashes in Karabakh will not affect the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's obligations in the oil sector, Adviser to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Emil Majidov said on Wednesday.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project has its own logic and serious obligations to partners, which Azerbaijan has been unquestioningly fulfilling to partners for many years and will continue to fulfill. There is no reason to think that it will change," he said, answering a question from TASS on whether the hostilities in Karabakh will affect the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's obligations in the oil sector.