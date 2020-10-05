Russian watchdog calls upon Google, Apple to interact in protection of rights holders

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian mass media and telecom regulator Roskomnadzor sent letters to Google LLC and Apple Inc. with a request to provide contact details for operational interaction when enforcing judgments within the framework of the law on protection of rights holders, the authority told reporters on Monday.

"The law with the effective date of October 1, 2020 clarifies the procedure of judgments’ performance by application stores when apps breach the copyright to distributed products," the regulator said.

According to the law, Roskomnadzor takes measures to limit access to the unauthorized content in mobile apps following the rights holder's application and on the basis of the effective court ruling.

The blocking responsibility is vested either in owners of apps and communication operators (in case of refusal of the former ones) and in app aggregators, in particular, App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery).