Moscow malls restore attendance by 80% of indicators before pandemic

MOSCOW, October 5. / TASS /. The attendance of Moscow shopping centers in September 2020 amounted to 80% of last year's levels, according to the analytical report MarketBeat Light, prepared by the consulting company Cushman & Wakefield, made available to TASS on Monday.

"The lag in the attendance rate of Moscow shopping centers from last year decreased from 40-50% at the beginning of June 2020 to 20% in September," the report says, specifying that attendance is 80% of the same period in 2019.

Analysts predict that due to falling incomes of the population and fears associated with a new wave of coronavirus, the attendance of shopping facilities in the capital is unlikely to recover this year, a return to pre-crisis levels is expected by the end of 2021. It is noted that by now the deferred demand, which stimulated the short-term growth in retailers' turnover, has already been practically realized, many operators declare a drop in sales compared to last year.

The increase in the number of cases may lead to the introduction of new restrictive measures, however, most likely, they will be softer than in the first wave of the pandemic, and will be aimed at stricter adherence to social distance and hygiene measures, according to Cushman & Wakefield. "It is possible that partial restrictions on the operation of trade and entertainment facilities will be introduced. For example, in Kaliningrad on October 1, a ban was introduced on the work of cinemas on weekends inside shopping centers, and in a number of European countries they have limited the opening hours of bars and restaurants," the materials say.