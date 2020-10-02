Volume of sales at Hainan duty free stores in July-September reached about $1.2 bln

HAIKOU, October 2. /TASS/. Sales at Hainan duty free shops in July-September amounted to 8.61 billion yuan (about $ 1.2 billion). This indicator, according to the Haikou customs, increased by 227.5% in annual terms.

Such high sales growth rates over the past three months were seen due an increase in the personal quota for purchases at provincial duty free shops from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), as well as expanding the list of duty free goods from 38 to 45 positions.

During this period, more than 1.2 million customers visited Hainan's duty free shops, which is by 62% more than in the same period last year. The top-3 most popular categories of goods in terms of the number of units sold included cosmetics, perfumery and jewelry, sales of which amounted to 83.5%, 4.9% and 1.7%, respectively, of the total volume of products sold. When evaluating the popularity of goods by the amount of purchase, the first three places were taken by cosmetics, watches and jewelry.

The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port.

There are currently four duty free shops on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. Last week, the local authorities announced three more duty free shops will open in the province by the end of 2020 in Sanya.

Duty-free shops are part of the government's plan to promote international tourism in Hainan. By the end of this year, it is planned to open three more new duty-free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty-free goods. All three new stores will be located in the resort town of Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the suburbs.