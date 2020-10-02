Russia-UK trade turnover rises by 56% in first half of 2020

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The volume of Russia-UK trade in the first half of 2020 exceeded $10 bln, rising by 56% year-on-year, Head of Russia's Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sergei Katyrin told TASS on Friday.

"The United Kingdom has always been and remains one of the most important trading partners of Russia. The Russia-UK economic ties have lasted for several centuries, and they have always been determined by healthy pragmatism. Politics remained politics, there were difficulties, but entrepreneurs were actively involved in building trade relations since the businesses of our countries always had, have, and will have something to offer each other. Despite the pandemic, the value of the Russia-UK trade in the first half of 2020 increased by 56% compared to the same period in 2019 and exceeded $10 bln," he said.

According to Katyrin, Russian exports increased by 86% to $8.7 bln, while imports decreased by 18% to $1.5 bln.

He clarified that the growth in exports happened due to a 9.2-fold or $7.2 bln increase in the value of gold supplies. In physical terms supplies increased 9-fold, or by 84.9 tonnes. "I have no doubt that after quarantine restrictions are lifted, the level of business activity in the Russia-UK relations will significantly increase," he added.