PRAGUE, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian flag carrier Aeroflot resumes scheduled flights from Moscow to Prague, which were suspended in spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, administration of the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian passenger air carrier Aeroflot resumes flights from Moscow to Prague," the administration says. "Aeroflot’s plane successfully made the first flight on Thursday. The next one is scheduled to Saturday," it said.