About 700,000 Russians visit Turkey this year

EKATERINBURG, October 2. / TASS /. About 700,000 Russians visited Turkey this year, which is significantly less than in previous years, said the president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Andrei Ignatiev at a press conference in the Ural regional information center TASS on Friday.

In previous years, about 7 mln Russian citizens visited Turkey. "This year, since the opening of the country [to Turkey], about 700,000 people have gone there. The volume of outbound tourism has also dropped by 80%," Ignatiev said.