MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The ban on fuel import effective in Russia from June 2 was lifted on October 1 and first lots of Belarusian petroleum products appeared at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, traders say.

"Yes, first volumes [from Belarusian refineries] have appeared today," one of traders told TASS. Belarusian refineries posted small lots of diesel fuel today and transactions have already been made, he added.