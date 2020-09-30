Hainan to create a chain of duty free stores for FMCG

HAIKOU, September 30. /TASS/. The Hainan government plans to exempt some FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) from duties in a number of regions and create a chain of special stores to sale them, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, Rong Yansong, deputy head of the Hainan Commerce Department, announced the plans of the authorities. According to the official, shops with consumer goods in daily demand will be established, in which such products will be sold to customers with zero customs duty. Such retail outlets will be able to operate according to three schemes: duty free, tax refund when traveling outside Hainan, and tax refund when traveling abroad.

According to the deputy head of the Hainan Department of Commerce, the authorities will take measures to ensure a large number of players and fair competition on the market for operators of such stores. Duty free shops will be opened in Haikou, Sanya, Danzhou, Wanning, Lingshui and other cities in the province.

There are currently four duty free shops on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. Last week, the local authorities announced three more duty free shops will open in the province by the end of 2020 in Sanya.

Duty-free shops are part of the government's plan to promote international tourism in Hainan. By the end of this year, it is planned to open three more new duty-free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty-free goods. All three new stores will be located in the resort town of Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the suburbs.