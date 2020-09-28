Cosco opens first intercontinental container route from Hainan's Yangpu port

HAIKOU, September 28. /TASS/. Hainan's port of Yangpu has officially become part of the transoceanic intercontinental container route Yangpu - South Pacific Ocean - Australia, stated the Hainan government. Yangpu was the first Hainan's port to use this kind of route.

Transportation on this route will be carried out by Cosco Shipping using two container ships with a capacity of 1,740 containers each. Flights will be operated every two weeks. The route will pass through Hong Kong, the Philippine port of Cebu, Lae and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, and the Australian ports of Townsville and Darwin.

According to the report, the opening of this container transport route will expand trade between China and countries in the South Pacific in goods such as coconut, beef, unprocessed timber and minerals. The Hainan authorities believe that Yangpu should become "China's southern trade gate."

In July, Cosco Shipping and the Yangpu authorities signed a cooperation agreement. If earlier goods from this region could be sent only to Hong Kong and Vietnam through sea trade routes, now Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Bangladesh have been added to the number of destinations. In addition, several inland trade routes have been added, including new destinations in Nansha (Spratly), Jinzhou and Tianjin islands. In the future, Yangpu should begin to play an important role in China's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In January-August 2020, Yangpu's container turnover, contrary to the international trend, continued to grow and amounted to 497,000 in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU), which is by 66% more than the same indicator for the same period of 2019. At the same time, container turnover on international routes increased by 432% in annual terms and amounted to 118,000 containers. In terms of the growth rate of this indicator, Yangpu became one of the best ports in China.

On July 3, the Yangpu authorities and Cosco signed a cooperation agreement, under which a subsidiary of the company was established in the port. On September 23, China's largest tanker Yuanhuayan, with a deadweight of 319,000 tonnes, completed the registration procedure and is now assigned to the Yangpu port.