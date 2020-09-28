Hainan hosts World New Energy Vehicle Conference

HAIKOU, September 28. /TASS/. Participants of the World New Energy Vehicle Conference in Hainan's Haikou discuss the most pressing issues of innovative development of this industry. The event, which kicked off on September 27, will run until September 30, according to www.hinews.cn.

This is the second World New Energy Vehicles Conferenceheld on Hainan, which this year is being held under the motto "Overcoming Difficulties Together, Inter-Industry Integration and Mutual Cooperation". Among the key topics discussed at specialized sessions, the news outlet points out such issues as the electrification of vehicles, AI and self-driving technologies, the technological transformation of this industry and the introduction of innovations in vehicles running on alternative energy sources.

The Chinese-German forum on cooperation in the field of alternative energy vehicles, which took place on Monday, was a part of the conference. "The year 2020 marks ten years since China and Germany began cooperating on alternative energy vehicles, and we intend to work together to transform, innovate and renew the industry during this new milestone," Xinhua reported citing the chairman of the China Science and Technology Association Wan Gang who also presides over the current event.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.