Media: Hainan to hold events to boost consumption in October

HAIKOU, September 28. /TASS/. China's Hainan is planning a series of consumer-boosting activities in early October. According to the Hainan Daily, local businesses are hoping to attract many customers during the weekend of October 1-8 to mark China's Founding Day (October 1) and Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhongqiujie).

According to the newspaper, during the weekend, shopping centers in major cities of the province will arrange large-scale sales with big discounts, contests with the opportunity to win expensive prizes and give customers consumer coupons. Events that stimulate the economic activity of residents and visitors of Hainan will be held both in stores and online.

In particular, the Wanghai International Trade Center, located in Haikou, intends to organize a themed event dubbed "a shopping trip around the world without going abroad." According to the newspaper, it will allow customers to feel the traditional atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival and enjoy shopping for goods from global manufacturers without actually going abroad.

Over the upcoming long weekend, China Duty Free, which operates four duty free zones on Hainan, is set to offer gifts to all shopping enthusiasts. These are consumer promotions in local duty free stores: two of them are located in Haikou, the rest are — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in the Qionghai region in the northeast of the island.

The first days of the 10th month in China fall on weekends and are considered the "golden week". At this time, the Chinese leave big cities for their hometowns or go on a trip around the country. Traditionally, Hainan is one of the most popular travel destinations.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, when the full moon can be observed. Historically, this date is associated with the completion of the main agricultural works. Traditionally, on this day, it is customary for the whole family to treat themselves to yuebins — "moon cakes", which have a rounded shape.