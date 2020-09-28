Tatarstan notes Hungarian firms' interest in export of technologies from the region

September 28. /TASS/. Hungarian firms are interested in exporting technologies from the Republic of Tatarstan and developing cooperation with partners in the region. One of the confirmation of that interest is the cooperation agreement between Tatneft and MOL (Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Reszvenytarsasag) signed on Monday, the press service of the president of the republic reports.

MOL is the largest oil and gas company in Hungary; since 1991, it has been engaged in the exploration, production and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as the operation of a network of trunk gas pipelines.

"The Hungarian side confirmed the interest of Hungarian companies both in increasing the export of technologies and know-how, and in other forms of cooperation with partners of the Republic of Tatarstan. <...> Following the visit of the Tatarstan delegation during bilateral meetings of business representatives, an agreement on cooperation was signed between PJSC "Tatneft" and the Hungarian company MOL", reads the message about the delegation's visit to Hungary.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the region Albert Karimov, who was quoted as saying in the message, industry, health care, education, tourism, agriculture, promotion in Hungary products of the machine-building and petrochemical complex of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as in the field of information technology, can become very promising areas of bilateral cooperation. "Cooperation with Hungary is one of the priority areas of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Tatarstan. We have always considered the development of mutual contacts within the framework of Russian-Hungarian relations very important," he said in a statement.

At the end of 2019, according to the press service of the President of the region, the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Tatarstan with Hungary amounted to $ 530 million. Compared to 2018, the growth amounted to more than 15%; Hungary ranks eighth in Tatarstan's foreign trade turnover.