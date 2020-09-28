Euro exchange rate at Moscow Exchange tops 92 rubles first time since January 2016

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. The euro rate during the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange rose by 1.2% to the level of the previous session's closing and reached 92.03 rubles, according to the data of the trading floor as of 16:28 Moscow time on Monday.

The last time the euro rose above 92 rubles was in January 2016.

By 16:36 Moscow time, the euro slowed down to 1.15% and was at the level of 91.98 rubles. The dollar rate grew by 0.75% up to 78.8 rubles.

The cost of the December Brent oil futures contract on the ICE exchange in London decreased by 0.09% - to $42.36 per barrel. The WTI crude oil went down by 0.1% and is traded at $40.21 per barrel.