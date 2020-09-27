Production of medicine and materials by 2023 will grow by 42.4% - forecast

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Production of medicine and materials used for medical purposes can grow by 42.4% in three years, according to the forecast of the socio-economic development of Russia for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023, published by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"The production index for the type of activity ‘Production of medicine and materials used for medical purposes’ in 2023 will grow by 42.4% compared to the level of 2019," the forecast said.

In 2019, production of medicine and materials increased by 21.6%, in 2020 it will grow by 14%, in 2021 - by 7.5%, in 2022 - by 7.7%, in 2023 - by 7.9%, the ministry said.