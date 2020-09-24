Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Bishkek

Regular flight SU1882 Moscow-Bishkek will be performed once a week on Thursdays, while the return flight SU1883 Bishkek-Moscow will depart on Fridays.

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot is resuming flights from Moscow to Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) starting September 24, the company said in a statement.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center decided earlier to resume passenger air service with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus starting September 21, and with South Korea - starting September 27. Later the Russian cabinet announced lifting of restrictions on movement of citizens between Russia and those countries.

Flights to Belarus SU1842 Moscow-Minsk and SU1843 Minsk-Moscow will be performed once a week on Saturdays starting September 26, Aeroflot said earlier.

Flights to the capital of Kazakhstan will be launched on September 27. Flights SU1956 Moscow-Nur-Sulan and SU1957 Nur-Sultan-Moscow will be carried out once a week on Sundays.

Aeroflot planes will travel to the South Korean capital of Seoul once a week on Thursdays (flight SU0250 Moscow-Seoul). The return flight SU0251 Seoul-Moscow will be performed on Saturdays.

As international air service revives the frequency of flights may change, the company noted.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree in early September resuming international air service with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives on a reciprocal basis. Earlier Russia resumed flights to Turkey, Britain, Switzerland, and Tanzania.