Hainan approves construction of tourist ring road

HAIKOU, September 21. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities approved the construction of a ring road for tourists with a total length of over 997 km, reported Xinhua citing the provincial transport department.

The total planned investment in the construction of the road will amount to about 16.7 billion yuan (about $ 2.4 billion). The project, according to the agency, will promote the program of turning the island into an international center for tourism and consumption.

"The road will pass through the province's 12 cities and counties, including such large centers as Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai. The route will be laid in such a way that tourists can enjoy all the main attractions of the island, picturesque bays and coves, mountain ranges, national parks, as well as economic development zones. The total length of its uninterrupted section will reach 442.7 km," the agency writes.

According to the representative of the Hainan Transport Administration, this project is among the key ones in the program of building the island's free trade port. This road should become a tourist attraction itself. The authorities expect that the implementation of this project will contribute greatly to the development of tourism on the Island of Hainan.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.