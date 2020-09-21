Gazprom Neft for the first time used heavy drone on Arctic field

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft completed the first successful test in Russia for a heavy helicopter drone on the Vostochno-Messoyakhskoe oil and gas condensate field in the Arctic, the Russian oil producer says on Monday. The drone delivered 150 kg of cargo at a distance of 130 kilometers, the company says.

"The machine has demonstrated high technical capabilities in the polar environment. The second phase of tests at the Vostochno-Messoyakhskoe Field is planned in December 2020: aircraft system developers and oil producers intend to test the drone in Arctic winter conditions," Gazprom Neft says.

The goal of tasks was to confirm the potential of unmanned technologies for prompt and safe support of independent northern fields with essential items.

The helicopter drone testing has become the third test of drone technologies in logistics for Gazprom Neft. "According to results, the company will expedite the process of implementing drone solutions in its logistical process and will continue to proactively participate in forming the regulatory base governing application of unmanned transportation means in Russian oilfields," Gazprom Neft noted.