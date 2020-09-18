Moscow court orders detention of senior sports official Kravtsov on embezzlement charges

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Basmanny Court of Moscow ruled on Friday to place in custody Alexander Kravtsov, who used to serve as a director of the Russian national teams’ training programs, on embezzlement charges.

Kravtsov’s defense lawyers asked to put their client under a house arrest, however their motion was not satisfied and they have stated an intention to file an appeal.

Kravtsov was charged with embezzlement and was ordered by the court to be held in custody until November 15. According to prosecutors, he also facilitated in provision of jobs to a number of his acquaintances, who in did not work in fact, but were nevertheless receiving salaries.

The total amount of the financial damage, according to prosecutors, reached the figure of 14 million rubles (over $185,360).

Kravtsov served as the head of the Centre of Sports Preparation (CSP) for the National Teams of Russia since 2009. He also served as the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) in 2014-2018 and was the head of the Russian athletics delegation at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.