Support measures during pandemic in Russia were effective — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is convinced that the measures taken by the authorities to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia were effective, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
- Kremlin expects Russian economy to return to growth in foreseeable future
- Economy on the rebound since June, though recovery of business activity uneven, says Putin
- Russian economy hedged from global volatility-related risks, says Kremlin
- Russian economy’s dependence on oil and gas revenues declining gradually, says Kremlin
- EU economy falls record 14.4% in second quarter
- Employment restoration key task facing Russian economy, says Putin
- Global economy may drop more than 5% in case of second pandemic wave
- Losses of Russian economy from pandemic less than in other countries — Central Bank
- Russia to spend $6.2 bln on new support measures to restore economy
- Majority of Russian businessmen negatively estimate state of economy, says survey
- Russian economy’s situation better than other emerging markets, Central Bank says
- Presidential aide sees signs of recovery in Russian economy
- Putin makes decision on new package of measures to support citizens and economy
- Russia will launch national action plan to normalize economy, says Putin
- Putin requests encouraging import substitution to support economy amid pandemic
- Putin to discuss measures to support economy with banks’ representatives
- Sberbank CEO Gref does not expect quick 'rebound' in Russian economy, crisis may be long
- New support measures for people and economy to get into gear as soon as possible — PM
Earlier, the head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, said that the government could have allocated more funds to support citizens and businesses.
When asked to comment on this opinion Peskov said: "In general, the Kremlin considers the measures taken to combat the crisis manifestations during the pandemic to be effective, timely, carefully adjusted and ensuring that the consequences of the global crisis are minimized as much as possible."
"Why? The comparative figures of [economic] decline, rise of unemployment and so on, starkly illustrate it [the effectiveness of measures - TASS], if you take many countries - in Europe, America - and compare their data with that of Russia," the Kremlin spokesman explained.
According to him, the figures "clearly show that the measures [taken in Russia] really worked."
Peskov also drew attention to the fact that "there is a huge number of countries that spent a lot of money in proportion to the size of their economies and the number of the population. He added that there were countries that distributed so-called "helicopter money."
"This has neither resulted in an improved situation for business, nor helped prevent a slowdown in the economies of those countries," the Kremlin official stated.
Peskov recalled the words of President Vladimir Putin that the measures of support adopted by the government were "effective, timely and well-thought-out."