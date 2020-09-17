South Korea, Russia may resume passenger flights in late September

SEOUL, September 17. /TASS/. South Korea has offered Russia to resume passenger air service between Moscow and Seoul starting late September, Hwang Sun-pil, an executive with the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, informed TASS on Thursday.

"In July, the Russian side sent us a letter with the offer to resume flights between the international airport in Incheon and Moscow. We are discussing this possibility, and we have recently sent an offer to the Russian Ministry of Transport to resume Korean Air and Aeroflot flights starting late September," the official said.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Moscow informed that the Russian ministry is currently considering our offer," he added, noting that the flight from Incheon to Moscow "has never been blocked by the South Korean government, however, air carriers do not operate it due to a lack of demand, namely because the Russian government currently does not allow South Korean citizens on its territory."