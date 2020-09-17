European Court of Justice rejects Rosneft's appeal against EU sanctions

Rosneft says US sanctions against its subsidiary constitute act of legal arbitrariness

BRUSSELS, September 17. / TASS /. The European Court of Justice has rejected an appeal by Rosneft, which challenged the legality of imposing EU sanctions against the company in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to the court ruling published on Thursday.

"The European Court of Justice rejected in full the appeal [of Rosneft to the EU Council] against the court decision of September 13, 2018," the decision reads.

In 2018, the EU court dismissed the claim of the Russian company against the EU Council. Then Rosneft challenged the legality of imposing EU sanctions against it.