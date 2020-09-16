Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss energy, transport cooperation

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko have held a telephone conversation to discuss cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, the Russian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mishustin and Golovchenko discussed priorities for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus, focusing on the energy and transport sectors," the statement reads.

The two countries’ prime ministers "decided to boost cooperation between Russian and Belarusian ministries and state agencies in various areas."

It was the second telephone conversation between Mishustin and Golovchenko in the past two days. On Tuesday, they discussed cooperation within the Union State and a number of pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements that the Russian and Belarusian presidents had reached at their meeting in Sochi on Monday.

Moscow and Minsk stepped up contacts following the September 9 presidential election in Belarus, which triggered mass protests. Mishustin visited Minsk on September 3.