Kremlin urges Western partners not to politicize situation around Nord Stream 2 project

MOSCOW, September 16. / TASS /. The Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called on Western partners not to politicize the situation around the Nord Stream 2 project on Wednesday.
"As for the mentions of the gas pipeline, then perhaps we should stop mentioning it in the context of any politicization. This is a commercial project that is in the interests of both Russia and the EU countries, primarily Germany," Peskov told reporters, as he commented on the words of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen at the session of the European Parliament on the situation around the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny. The head of the EC made a statement that what happened is "part of the system of actions of the Russian Federation on the world stage," noting that "this system does not change, and no gas pipeline will change it."