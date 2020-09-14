Putin, Lukashenko to instruct heads of key enterprises to discuss new projects

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, will instruct the heads of key industry enterprises to start discussing specific projects in order to intensify economic interaction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The heads of state agreed to intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission, to intensify work through departments and also, what is remarkable, through key industry enterprises," Peskov said following the talks between the two leaders.

According to him, heads of the relevant ministries and departments, as well as the heads of key industry enterprises of the two states will be instructed to contact each other and to start discussing specific projects in order to stop the downward trend in trade between the two countries."

Peskov noted that the presidents "first and foremost discussed bilateral ties, trade and economic cooperation." He recalled that at the beginning of negotiations with Lukashenko, Putin said that the trade turnover between the two countries had decreased by more than 21% due to the unfavorable global economic situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kremlin official also said that it is too early to discuss the possibility of creating joint ventures in the framework of enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

"It is impossible to talk about this now, it is rather a consequence of the intensification of trade and economic cooperation," he said.