Leaders of Russia, Belarus to order resumption of transport links between two countries

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will instruct the relevant departments to prepare proposals for the restoration of transport links between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday following the talks between the two leaders.

"Both presidents agreed to instruct the heads of the relevant departments to prepare proposals to lift restrictive measures in the field of transport, that is, to restore transport links between Russia and Belarus," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, "the heads of the departments will soon begin a substantive and concrete, operational conversation on this topic."

On March 27, Russia completely closed regular and charter international air traffic, except for special export flights, due to the pandemic and since March 30, the government ordered to restrict traffic via road, rail, pedestrian and other border checkpoints, including with Belarus.

Later, communication between Russia and a number of countries was restored, while negotiations are underway with Minsk on this topic. On September 11, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus told TASS that the Belarusian side had sent its proposals to Moscow.